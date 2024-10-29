Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Reaches $1.00

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $44.55 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,039.25 or 0.99893974 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,024.23 or 0.99872849 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,687,151,942 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

