EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.