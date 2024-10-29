Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Sells $2,610,515.74 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $2,610,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,683.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. 200,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Enova International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

