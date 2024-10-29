Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $102.36 and last traded at $99.93, with a volume of 41616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.35%.

Encompass Health announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on EHC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

