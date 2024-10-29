DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV opened at $17.46 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $153,591 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,297,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

