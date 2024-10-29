DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 62.9% in October

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the September 30th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,150. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

