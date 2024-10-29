Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,569. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
