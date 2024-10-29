Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys £150.41 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow bought 89 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($195.06).

On Friday, September 27th, Adam Winslow purchased 81 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($195.38).

DLG traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 166.10 ($2.15). 16,202,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.11). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,608.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.11) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.25 ($2.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

