Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys £150.41 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow bought 89 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($195.06).
Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Adam Winslow purchased 81 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($195.38).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
DLG traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 166.10 ($2.15). 16,202,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.11). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.11) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.25 ($2.82).
View Our Latest Research Report on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is a support level?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.