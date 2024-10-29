Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

