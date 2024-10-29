Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.14), with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125 ($14.59).

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,173.25. The firm has a market cap of £48.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,730.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

