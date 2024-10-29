D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
D2L Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DTLIF remained flat at C$10.12 on Tuesday. D2L has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18.
D2L Company Profile
