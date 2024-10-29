Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Now Covered by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $349.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.74. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $195.14 and a 52 week high of $367.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,205 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

