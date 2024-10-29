Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.