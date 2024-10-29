Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.