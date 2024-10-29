Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.