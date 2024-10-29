Comparing Crown LNG (CGBS) and Its Rivals

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 668 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Risk & Volatility
Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crown LNG
|N/A
|-$6.19 million
|-0.33
|Crown LNG Competitors
|$1.01 billion
|$81.07 million
|60.19
Profitability
This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crown LNG
|N/A
|N/A
|-34.39%
|Crown LNG Competitors
|-17.70%
|-42.87%
|-0.63%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crown LNG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crown LNG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Crown LNG Competitors
|128
|728
|960
|19
|2.47
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.13%. Given Crown LNG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Crown LNG rivals beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Crown LNG
Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.
