Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $777.68 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $70,509.33 or 0.98930082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $777.68 million and approximately $160.48 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 11,029 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 11,029.49819038. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 67,658.01881826 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $69,424,410.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

