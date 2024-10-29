Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Institutional Trading of Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $290.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 52 week low of $210.25 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

