Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 0.1 %
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.