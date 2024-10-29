Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

