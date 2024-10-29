China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

