China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $496.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.00 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

