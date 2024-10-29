China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 148,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.1% during the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 429,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

