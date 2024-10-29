China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,826,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 16,776,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,966,000 after buying an additional 5,263,157 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,822,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,819,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,655,000 after buying an additional 238,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,456 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YMM opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

