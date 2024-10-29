Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 612,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 851,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

