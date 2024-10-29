CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,009.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,009. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

