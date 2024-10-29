Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 9,841 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

