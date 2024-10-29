Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LMT opened at $555.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.