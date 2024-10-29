Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys 723 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

