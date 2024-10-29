Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $54.78. 807,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,403,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after buying an additional 437,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 106.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

