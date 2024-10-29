Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 213,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 729,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after buying an additional 900,713 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,876,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Calix by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,565,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 361,805 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 219,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 82.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 135,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

