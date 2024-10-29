Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Calbee Stock Up 7.5 %

CLBEY traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.31 and a one year high of C$6.58.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

