Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Calbee Stock Up 7.5 %
CLBEY traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.31 and a one year high of C$6.58.
About Calbee
