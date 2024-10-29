Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOM.U shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

