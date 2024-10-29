Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $5.38

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 936,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,966,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.