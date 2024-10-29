Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Director Family Mutual Insuran American Sells 1,362,285 Shares

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 306,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $2,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $4,901,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

