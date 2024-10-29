Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up about 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.21% of STERIS worth $49,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $224.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average is $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

