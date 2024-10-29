Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $17.64 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.23.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $595.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.69. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

