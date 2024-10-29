Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

