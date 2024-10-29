Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $178.00. The stock had previously closed at $161.22, but opened at $140.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boot Barn shares last traded at $131.93, with a volume of 443,056 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $335,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

