BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,983 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE DMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,461. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

