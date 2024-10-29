B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

