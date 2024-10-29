B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About B&M European Value Retail
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.