BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $7.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

TCPC stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 85,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 44.47 and a quick ratio of 44.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,552.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,153.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tseng bought 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at $158,552.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,875 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 185,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $185,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

