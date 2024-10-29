Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions comprises approximately 3.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.39% of Hillman Solutions worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after buying an additional 328,740 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,012,000 after acquiring an additional 503,809 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,157,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 93,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HLMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,463. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,063.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.