Bay Rivers Group Buys Shares of 6,235 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 611,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. 16,236,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,281,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

