Bay Rivers Group Acquires 340 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MOD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 319,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,074. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile



Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

