Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $570.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $414.04 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

