Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,128,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $27.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

