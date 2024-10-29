Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.20% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

