Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 7,404 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

