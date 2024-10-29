Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

