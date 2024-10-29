Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 181,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 767.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $264.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.