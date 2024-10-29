Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,649. The stock has a market cap of $955.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,085. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

